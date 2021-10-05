Must-Know Linkedin Marketing Strategies in 2021

In today’s digital landscape, social media marketing has become an extremely sought-after strategy for budding brands and businesses. It allows brands to target their potential customers through various social media platforms. Not just targeting, it also lets brands promote their products or services.

Speaking of social media, out of all the platforms, LinkedIn has gradually grown in popularity over the years. This massive 18-year-old platform is one of the largest and most trusted social media platforms in the world. We are addressing the platform as trusted due to its strong security and due to the fact that it gives enterprises and organizations an opportunity to recruit the correct candidates for their companies.

Talking about its popularity, LinkedIn has about 722 million active members, and more than 50% of the users are in the age group of 25 – 34 years.

This professional networking platform surely needs to be leveraged by brands for upscaling their marketing strategies due to its increasing popularity.

Clueless about where to begin? In this post, we will tell you about the LinkedIn marketing strategies that all marketers need to know of for increasing their marketing efforts and maximizing their sales!

Without any further ado, let’s get started!

Top Linkedin Marketing Strategies in 2021

1. Create A LinkedIn Company Profile

First things first, you need to ensure that you have an independent company profile on the platform. It helps you create an individual entity solely of your brand. Having an independent company profile means that you will be able to like, comment, and share content from your brand’s profile apart from your personal profile.

Whenever you create your company profile, make sure that the cover image of your profile, the display picture, and the description match your brand.

2. Utilize LinkedIn Stories

Just like the famous Instagram stories, LinkedIn has also started LinkedIn stories that serve the same purpose. You can create LinkedIn stories to display vanishing visuals that can not be seen after 24 hours.

The users can make the story more interesting by using a wide range of stickers, share images, videos, run a poll or share questions. Once the story is ready to be published, it is displayed in the same format as Instagram and Facebook stories.

3. Embed User-Generated Content On Your Website

Showcasing User-Generated Content on the brand website has evolved into one of the most highly leveraged marketing strategies for brands and marketers.

Due to the enormous user base of LinkedIn, there can be a chance that your brand users also use the platform for putting out their views around your brand and its products.

Further embedding such content on your website can help you reap incredible benefits like more engagement, social proof of the brand, and a chance to increase your sales and conversions. We are mentioning revenues since more than 85% of brand users leverage User-Generated Content before purchasing.

If you are wondering about the process, you can easily embed LinkedIn Feeds using a responsive social media aggregation tool. While there are multiple social media aggregator tools available, make sure you look at the platform’s features before finalizing your perfect fit.

4. Make Use Of LinkedIn Groups

Yes, you read that right! The LinkedIn group is a feature for marketers that are not being fully used as per its potential. Engage yourself in a group with active conversations by participating in it.

It is a good way of targeting your potential customers and bringing trust and credibility to your brand. Whether you are looking to hire new employees or promote new products, leveraging LinkedIn groups is a great way to attain the same.

5. Include Your Employees In Marketing Activities

The more users post and share your content, the more you shall be able to garner the attention of your potential customers. One great way to do this is by including your brand employees to share the content shared by your brand’s profile.

Ask your employees to share content posted by your brand. Be it around a soon to be launched product or a feature update. Your employees can be your brand’s biggest advocates on LinkedIn and significantly promote your brand. Moreover, 30% of a company’s engagement comes from its employees!

6. Use Visuals In Your Posts

Social media platforms like Instagram have been making audiences ask for more visuals on other social media platforms.

It is quite known that visuals are up to 10 times more effective than texts to keep their audience hooked for longer.

LinkedIn posts containing only texts can be boring and monotonous for the followers. Instead, incorporating photos and videos can work tremendously to make the followers look at the posts more attentively and probably react to them.

Posts on LinkedIn containing images garner 2 times more engagement and increase the click-through rate by 38%! This statistic proves the importance of incorporating visuals in your posts.

Key Takeaways

LinkedIn has a more formal presence and vibe as compared to other social media platforms like Instagram.

The mindset of a social media user is different in every social media platform. While they may be in a mood to look at funny dog videos on Instagram, they may be scrolling through LinkedIn for a formal or professional reason!

We are at the end of this post, and you are now aware of the best LinkedIn marketing strategies that are a must-know in the year 2021!

Go on, leverage them straight away and watch your brand grow like never before.