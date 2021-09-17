8 Ways Using AI in Recruitment Can Elevate Your Employer Branding

More than 76% of the recruiters will be using AI in HR. This is a survey statistics done by LinkedIn which shows an incremental increase in the use of AI in HR recruitment. With the recruitment fusion and use through AI application, the different aspects of a company can automatically improve randomly but how. What benefits can be drawn is yet to be fully discovered. AI (artificial intelligence) seems to have stormed the world of HR and recruitment. More HR software is making use of AI in their recruitment process. It is paying off as the AI trend will domination is rising. The AI-powered solution is being used virtually for every part of the recruitment funnel. Some good reasons that recruiters and hiring managers should embrace AI are;

• To reduce bias

• To improve the candidate experience

• To focus on the human element in HR

• Help you remain on-trend in recruitment

So let’s analyze in which ways using AI in recruitment can elevate your employer branding,

Procuring a Good and Reliable Software

This is rather a hectic task but is most important. When buying software, requires you to get a free run-through. Many software providers even give you a test account to get the exact experience of using the software, once you install it. Often the case is that the Vendor does not allow you to use all features, to keep that suspense that you will buy. You can buy through whatever payment you wish if you, finalize a deal. Ask them if they have any discounts or deals like best promo codes, which maybe can help you save. Whether you have this option to use or not it is always good to research to your level best and then opt for something.

Auto Assistants

Today many companies are using AI in recruitment and Chatbots is one way to engage with visitors on their first arrival at the website. Whenever you visit a website, a smaller screen pops up asking you “saying something like ‘Hi there, need any help or can I help you find what you’re looking for?

A common feature in recruitment, AI-powered assistants can help to reduce time to hire and increase the number of candidates who complete the application process properly.

Perfect Job Advert

In a world where the competition to get the best talent onboard is fierce, AI can help you write a perfect job advert to minimize the applications influx and that they are near to perfect because of the advert details and display. Good for your image building as an employer

Automated Candidate Sourcing

Getting the best resource on board requires initially finding talent hunting through the sourcing of potential candidates and building a candidate database through job boards, social media, etc. This can be quite a hectic and challenging plus time-consuming task.

A similar task can be automatically done through the use of AI, which analyzes more than 300 million social profiles, something that a small army of human beings would be able to perform with difficulty.

Time consumption is such that days are converted to minutes and minutes to micro-seconds. The sourcing automated technology is also able to send personalized messages to candidates in the pipeline to keep them engaged.

Candidate Profile Recovery

One of the best benefits of using AI in recruitment can be realized when you are desperate to fill an important position and you lack time. Jobs are limited and only a few candidates are shortlisted and finalized. A treasure of a database with millions of profiles remains unscathed. So you don’t need to go anywhere, if you are using the AI application, you can simply rediscover the hidden talent. The required candidates may actually be there, right in front of you already.

Hiring Remote Worker

When you can’t find talent within your required area, you may require people to come from elsewhere. In this case, you may have to opt to hire remote workers. Using AI in recruitment tools, making it much easier to hire remote talent. The pre-employment assessment tool assesses a candidate’s personality, skills, and organizational fit. For interviews, you can go for the video interview with the help of AI assessment tools to hire the right one.

Employee Referral Program

You may find that employee referral works well for many companies. The talent is similar, cultured fit, more engaged, and productive.

AI technology complements this aspect by helping companies proactively identify the best passive talent in their workforce’s network and automatically engages the right employee to refer.

Diversity Hiring

This works great for many companies and must not be ignored as it brings in several positive features; Employee happiness, productivity, and retention improves, Innovation and creativity is added, positive employer brand depicted and range of skills, talents & experiences adds to your pool.

AI Diversity tools can get help rid of this business easily through its Chatbots and pre-employment assessments to blind hiring and writing inclusive job adverts.

Measurement of Employees Value Preposition

As each employee brings in a unique set of skills, capabilities, and work experience, the employee value proposition (EVP) is complemented by the employer through the unique set of benefits that an employee gets in return for this. An EVP is all about defining the essence of your company and how it is unique compared to the same companies in the industry and what it stands for.

The AI can help identify other skills sets of an employee and help in elevating the status of the employee to get more benefits.

What is the Take?

Well, the more sugar you add, the sweeter it gets. But remember the best way is to remain balanced. Take time, do deep research before opting to build an in-house AI software for recruitment or procuring one from the IT market. Remember it’s going to be a long call, as you and your employees plus your targeted candidates will have to bear with it.