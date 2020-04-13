Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $5.02, the shares have already added 3.77 points (301.7% higher) from its previous close of $1.25. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1759852 contracts so far this session. BRQS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 12.68 million shares, but with a 25.93 million float and a 9.65% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BRQS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 139.04% from where the BRQS share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Borqs Technologies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 76.65. This figure suggests that BRQS stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BRQS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 28.84% at this stage. This figure means that BRQS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) would settle between $1.3233/share to $1.3967/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.1333 mark, then the market for Borqs Technologies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.0167 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0183. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.