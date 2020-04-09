Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 19.88% or (1.28 points) to $7.72 from its previous close of $6.44. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 3508464 contracts so far this session. SKT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.66 million shares, but with a 90.66 million float and a 37.61% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SKT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 13.99% from where the SKT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.02 over a week and tumble down $-1.09 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $20.3, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/15/19. The recent low of $4.05 stood for a -62.03% since 04/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.52 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 51.56. This figure suggests that SKT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SKT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 62.31% at this stage. This figure means that SKT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) would settle between $6.82/share to $7.2/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.17 mark, then the market for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.9 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.32. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered their recommendation on shares of SKT from Neutral to Underperform in their opinion released on March 23. Goldman analysts have lowered their rating of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) stock from Neutral to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 09. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 19.

SKT equity has an average rating of 3.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) as a buy or a strong buy while 5 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SKT stock price is currently trading at 11.58X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.4. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.5.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -8.2% to hit $112080, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -6.7% from $463950 to a noteworthy $432910. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -72.7% to hit $0.18 per share. For the fiscal year, SKT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -40.9% to hit $0.55 per share.