Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1.82, the shares have already added 0.05 points (2.54% higher) from its previous close of $1.77. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 511084 contracts so far this session. MIST shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 492.11 thousand shares, but with a 22.84 million float and a -10.61% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MIST stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 119.78% from where the MIST share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 17.85. This figure suggests that MIST stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MIST readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 0.65% at this stage. This figure means that MIST share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) would settle between $1.8033/share to $1.8367/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.7233 mark, then the market for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.6767 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0833. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies lowered their recommendation on shares of MIST from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 25. Piper Sandler analysts have lowered their rating of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 24. Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered the stock to a Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 24.

MIST equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.