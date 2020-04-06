YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $18.98, the shares have already added 1.69 points (9.75% higher) from its previous close of $17.29. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 483138 contracts so far this session. YETI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.27 million shares, but with a 74.89 million float and a -17.39% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for YETI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $32.54 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 71.44% from where the YETI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.61 over a week and tumble down $-4.42 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $38.61, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/02/20. The recent low of $15.28 stood for a -50.85% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for YETI Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.1. This figure suggests that YETI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current YETI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 31.3% at this stage. This figure means that YETI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) would settle between $17.76/share to $18.24/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $16.67 mark, then the market for YETI Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $16.06 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.84. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of YETI from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 03. ROTH Capital, analysts launched coverage of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 21. Analysts at ROTH Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 17.

YETI equity has an average rating of 1.79, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, YETI stock price is currently trading at 11.31X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 29.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10. YETI Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 12.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.4.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 10.8% to hit $172070, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.8% from $913730 to a noteworthy $993830. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, YETI Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 25% to hit $0.1 per share. For the fiscal year, YETI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 4.2% to hit $1.25 per share.