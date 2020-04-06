Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 3.01% or (0.47 points) to $16.09 from its previous close of $15.62. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 340802 contracts so far this session. SJR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 914.3 thousand shares, but with a 0.47 billion float and a 2.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SJR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 44.19% from where the SJR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.45 over a week and surge $0.17 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $21.06, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/04/19. The recent low of $12.2 stood for a -23.6% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.67 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Shaw Communications Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 51.77. This figure suggests that SJR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SJR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 87.92% at this stage. This figure means that SJR share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) would settle between $15.93/share to $16.23/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.36 mark, then the market for Shaw Communications Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.09 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.22. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity raised their recommendation on shares of SJR from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on July 22. Desjardins analysts bumped their rating on Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 18. Analysts at CIBC released an upgrade from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to June 06.

SJR equity has an average rating of 2.36, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SJR stock price is currently trading at 11.05X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 16.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.4. Shaw Communications Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.4.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -1.7% to hit $1.01 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.2% from $3.84 billion to a noteworthy $4.01 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Shaw Communications Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -8.3% to hit $0.22 per share. For the fiscal year, SJR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -8.1% to hit $0.91 per share.