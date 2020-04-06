Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $23.2, the shares have already added 0.77 points (3.46% higher) from its previous close of $22.43. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2049239 contracts so far this session. MRVL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 11.56 million shares, but with a 0.66 billion float and a 0.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MRVL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28.7 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 23.71% from where the MRVL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.73 over a week and surge $1.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $28.85, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/17/20. The recent low of $16.45 stood for a -19.58% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.95 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Marvell Technology Group Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 54.44. This figure suggests that MRVL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MRVL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 89.64% at this stage. This figure means that MRVL share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) would settle between $22.82/share to $23.22/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.09 mark, then the market for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $21.76 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.32. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lowered their recommendation on shares of MRVL from Outperform to Underperform in their opinion released on February 07. BMO Capital Markets analysts have lowered their rating of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 04. Analysts at Wells Fargo released an upgrade from Market Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 04.

MRVL equity has an average rating of 1.96, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 27 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 23 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 22 analysts rated Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MRVL stock price is currently trading at 16.06X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. current P/B ratio of 1.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.9.