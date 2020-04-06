What just happened? Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) stock value has climbed by nearly 11.15% or (3 points) to $29.9 from its previous close of $26.9. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 116542 contracts so far this session. FDP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 258.42 thousand shares, but with a 30.06 million float and a -6.63% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FDP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $39 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 30.43% from where the FDP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.21 over a week and tumble down $-0.3 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $38.79, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/26/19. The recent low of $22.98 stood for a -22.92% since 07/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.83 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 49.44. This figure suggests that FDP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FDP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 16.58% at this stage. This figure means that FDP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) would settle between $27.46/share to $28.02/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $26.36 mark, then the market for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $25.82 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wunderlich lifted target price for shares of FDP but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on November 02. The price target has been raised from $70 to $74. Wunderlich analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on August 03. The target price has been raised from $60 to $70. Analysts at Sidoti, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 12.

FDP equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FDP stock price is currently trading at 10.11X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.5. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1.6% to hit $1.17 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.2% from $4.49 billion to a noteworthy $4.63 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 10.4% to hit $0.53 per share. For the fiscal year, FDP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 87.5% to hit $2.1 per share.