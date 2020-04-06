Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) stock? Its price is jumping 0.58 points, trading at $21.32 levels, and is up 2.8% from its previous close of $20.74. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 308316 contracts so far this session. RELX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 828.89 thousand shares, but with a 1.93 billion float and a -1.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RELX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $26.9 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 26.17% from where the RELX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.2 over a week and tumble down $-1.05 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $27.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/18/20. The recent low of $16.81 stood for a -21.78% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.64 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for RELX PLC, the two-week RSI stands at 49.67. This figure suggests that RELX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RELX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 81.44% at this stage. This figure means that RELX share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that RELX PLC (RELX) would settle between $20.91/share to $21.07/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $20.55 mark, then the market for RELX PLC becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $20.35 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS raised their recommendation on shares of RELX from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on March 05. Berenberg analysts have lowered their rating of RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 14. Analysts at Citigroup released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 21.

RELX equity has an average rating of 1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RELX stock price is currently trading at 17.52X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 21.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 70.9. RELX PLC current P/B ratio of 14.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.7.