Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) stock? Its price is jumping 1.05 points, trading at $11.15 levels, and is up 10.4% from its previous close of $10.1. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 554524 contracts so far this session. EPRT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.58 million shares, but with a 90.84 million float and a -30.73% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EPRT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $22.23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 99.37% from where the EPRT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.49 over a week and tumble down $-10.23 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $29.34, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $6.08 stood for a -62% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.11. This figure suggests that EPRT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EPRT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 44.31% at this stage. This figure means that EPRT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) would settle between $10.75/share to $11.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.52 mark, then the market for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.93 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.95. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered their recommendation on shares of EPRT from Sector Perform to Underperform in their opinion released on December 18. CapitalOne, analysts launched coverage of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 16. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, made their first call for the equity with a Sector Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 12.

EPRT equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EPRT stock price is currently trading at 13.27X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 16 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 123.6. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 33.7% to hit $41.6 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 29.6% from $139360 to a noteworthy $180580. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 30.8% to hit $0.17 per share. For the fiscal year, EPRT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 9.5% to hit $0.69 per share.