Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.65% or (1.96 points) to $75.86 from its previous close of $73.9. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 238133 contracts so far this session. FIVN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 937.81 thousand shares, but with a 60.1 million float and a 0.5% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FIVN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $78.77 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.84% from where the FIVN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.16 over a week and surge $10.29 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $81.73, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/31/20. The recent low of $46.08 stood for a -7.18% since 04/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.63 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Five9, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 57.49. This figure suggests that FIVN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FIVN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 74.64% at this stage. This figure means that FIVN share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Five9, Inc. (FIVN) would settle between $75.87/share to $77.84/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $72.13 mark, then the market for Five9, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $70.36 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.85. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lifted target price for shares of FIVN but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 04. The price target has been raised from $70 to $82. Robert W. Baird, analysts launched coverage of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 08. Analysts at Rosenblatt released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 13.

FIVN equity has an average rating of 2.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FIVN stock price is currently trading at 71.33X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.4. Five9, Inc. current P/B ratio of 23.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 9.3.

Five9, Inc. (FIVN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 20.1% to hit $89.55 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 15.9% from $328010 to a noteworthy $380090. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Five9, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -6.3% to hit $0.15 per share. For the fiscal year, FIVN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 2.4% to hit $0.84 per share.