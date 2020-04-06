TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 11% or (1.02 points) to $10.29 from its previous close of $9.27. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 428819 contracts so far this session. TTMI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.37 million shares, but with a 98.49 million float and a -6.17% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TTMI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 48.2% from where the TTMI share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for TTM Technologies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.4. This figure suggests that TTMI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TTMI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 53.63% at this stage. This figure means that TTMI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) would settle between $9.76/share to $10.26/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.93 mark, then the market for TTM Technologies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.32. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of TTMI from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on March 11. JP Morgan analysts bumped their rating on TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock from Neutral to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 13. Analysts at B. Riley FBR, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 05.

TTMI equity has an average rating of 2.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TTMI stock price is currently trading at 7.45X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 23.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.6. TTM Technologies, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.8.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -6.1% to hit $582200, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5.5% from $2.69 billion to a noteworthy $2.54 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, TTM Technologies, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -62.5% to hit $0.06 per share. For the fiscal year, TTMI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -16.8% to hit $0.94 per share.