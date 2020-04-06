Big changes are happening at The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 9.9% or (0.88 points) to $9.72 from its previous close of $8.84. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 104588 contracts so far this session. CATO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 198.43 thousand shares, but with a 21.29 million float and a -26.58% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CATO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 136.63% from where the CATO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.68 over a week and tumble down $-4.38 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $19.73, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/26/19. The recent low of $8.52 stood for a -50.76% since 03/04/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.79 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Cato Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 35.77. This figure suggests that CATO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CATO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.29% at this stage. This figure means that CATO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The Cato Corporation (CATO) would settle between $9.19/share to $9.55/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.5 mark, then the market for The Cato Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.17 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.28. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at MKM Partners lifted target price for shares of CATO but were stick to Neutral recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on May 23. The price target has been raised from $35 to $37. MKM Partners analysts again handed out a Neutral recommendation to The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 18. The target price has been raised from $36 to $35. Analysts at MKM Partners are sticking to their Neutral stance. However, on November 23, they lifted price target for these shares to $39 from $38.

Moving on, CATO stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.5. The Cato Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.9.