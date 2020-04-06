What just happened? TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) stock value has climbed by nearly 3.42% or (1.19 points) to $36 from its previous close of $34.81. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 402814 contracts so far this session. AMTD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.25 million shares, but with a 0.49 billion float and a 0.87% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AMTD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $41.54 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.39% from where the AMTD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.05 over a week and surge $6.08 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $54.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/15/19. The recent low of $27.7 stood for a -34.03% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.26 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 49.61. This figure suggests that AMTD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AMTD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 76.99% at this stage. This figure means that AMTD share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) would settle between $36.01/share to $37.21/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $33.86 mark, then the market for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $32.91 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.54. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of AMTD from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 25. Wolfe Research analysts bumped their rating on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) stock from Peer Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 06. Analysts at Raymond James lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 09.

AMTD equity has an average rating of 2.47, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AMTD stock price is currently trading at 14.63X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.5. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.2.