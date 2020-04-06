An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). At current price of $177.64, the shares have already added 16.07 points (9.95% higher) from its previous close of $161.57. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 183372 contracts so far this session. EPAM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 392.49 thousand shares, but with a 52.37 million float and a -7.79% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EPAM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $240.57 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 35.43% from where the EPAM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-11.26 over a week and tumble down $-29.51 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $248.27, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $151.97 stood for a -28.45% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.32 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for EPAM Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 45.64. This figure suggests that EPAM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EPAM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 41.6% at this stage. This figure means that EPAM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) would settle between $168.86/share to $176.16/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $156.55 mark, then the market for EPAM Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $151.54 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -7.19. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of EPAM from Overweight to Sector Weight in their opinion released on March 10. Wolfe Research analysts have lowered their rating of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) stock from Outperform to Peer Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 06. Analysts at Wells Fargo, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 14.

EPAM equity has an average rating of 2.06, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EPAM stock price is currently trading at 21.11X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 35.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21. EPAM Systems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.3.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 23.3% to hit $642800, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 21.8% from $2.29 billion to a noteworthy $2.79 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, EPAM Systems, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 9.6% to hit $1.37 per share. For the fiscal year, EPAM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 15.5% to hit $6.26 per share.