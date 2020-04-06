The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC), which rose 0.1 points or 2.14% to trade at $4.77 as last check. The stock closed last session at $4.67 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 246604 contracts so far this session. TKC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 455.62 thousand shares, but with a 0.43 billion float and a -2.51% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TKC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.97 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 46.12% from where the TKC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.11 over a week and tumble down $-0.57 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6.31, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/13/20. The recent low of $4.36 stood for a -24.41% since 01/04/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.8 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., the two-week RSI stands at 44.14. This figure suggests that TKC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TKC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 38.52% at this stage. This figure means that TKC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) would settle between $4.79/share to $4.91/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.56 mark, then the market for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.45 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at HSBC Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of TKC from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on May 13. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 18. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 18.

TKC equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TKC stock price is currently trading at 6.24X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.4. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. current P/B ratio of 1.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.4.