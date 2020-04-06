Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) stock? Its price is jumping 0.67 points, trading at $4.76 levels, and is up 16.38% from its previous close of $4.09. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 122954 contracts so far this session. FRGI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 355.31 thousand shares, but with a 25.4 million float and a -10.31% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FRGI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 68.07% from where the FRGI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.43 over a week and tumble down $-2.03 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $14.53, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/14/19. The recent low of $2.72 stood for a -67.24% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.69 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.61. This figure suggests that FRGI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FRGI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 44.15% at this stage. This figure means that FRGI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) would settle between $4.16/share to $4.24/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.95 mark, then the market for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.82 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.27. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wedbush lifted target price for shares of FRGI but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on November 06. The price target has been raised from $36 to $28. Piper Jaffray analysts bumped their rating on Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) stock from Underweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 05. Analysts at Wedbush are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on July 02, they lifted price target for these shares to $33 from $29.

FRGI equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FRGI stock price is currently trading at 8.35X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.8.