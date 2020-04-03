Why Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) Stock Price Dropped Up To -2.6% Today

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $7.88, the shares have already lost -0.21 points (-2.6% lower) from its previous close of $8.09. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 417557 contracts so far this session. SHO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.13 million shares, but with a 0.22 billion float and a -11.49% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SHO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 48.1% from where the SHO share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 37.58. This figure suggests that SHO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SHO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 62% at this stage. This figure means that SHO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) would settle between $8.54/share to $8.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.76 mark, then the market for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.43 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.4. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies raised their recommendation on shares of SHO from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 30. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) stock from Underperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 19. Analysts at Barclays released an upgrade from Equal Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 17.

SHO equity has an average rating of 3.23, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SHO stock price is currently trading at 20.64X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 15 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.5.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5.3% to hit $243940, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -12.7% from $1.12 billion to a noteworthy $973900. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -100% to hit $0 per share. For the fiscal year, SHO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -75.9% to hit $0.13 per share.