Why LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Shares Are Crashing -5.16 Percent Today

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $3.49, the shares have already lost -0.19 points (-5.16% lower) from its previous close of $3.68. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 311474 contracts so far this session. LYTS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 128.93 thousand shares, but with a 23.22 million float and a 4.84% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LYTS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 157.88% from where the LYTS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.15 over a week and tumble down $-2.42 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.3, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $2.5 stood for a -52.19% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.73 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for LSI Industries Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 38.19. This figure suggests that LYTS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LYTS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 65.65% at this stage. This figure means that LYTS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) would settle between $3.79/share to $3.9/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.55 mark, then the market for LSI Industries Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.42 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.07. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, assumed coverage of LYTS assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 27. Singular Research, analysts launched coverage of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 02. Analysts at ROTH Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 25.

LYTS equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LYTS stock price is currently trading at 11.32X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.9. LSI Industries Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.9.