Why Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Stock Price Dropped Up To -2.25% Today

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $6.09, the shares have already lost -0.14 points (-2.25% lower) from its previous close of $6.23. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 622677 contracts so far this session. GLUU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.3 million shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a 0.65% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GLUU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.89 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 29.56% from where the GLUU share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), the company witnessed their stock rise $unch over a week and tumble down $-0.46 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $11.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/04/19. The recent low of $3.98 stood for a -48.17% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.64 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Glu Mobile Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.73. This figure suggests that GLUU stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GLUU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 71% at this stage. This figure means that GLUU share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) would settle between $6.33/share to $6.44/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.06 mark, then the market for Glu Mobile Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.9 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company lifted target price for shares of GLUU but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 31. The price target has been raised from $8 to $9. Morgan Stanley, analysts launched coverage of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 15.

GLUU equity has an average rating of 1.91, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GLUU stock price is currently trading at 15.16X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 103.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.8. Glu Mobile Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.4% to hit $95.72 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.2% from $423270 to a noteworthy $457800. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Glu Mobile Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -100% to hit $0 per share. For the fiscal year, GLUU’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -7.4% to hit $0.25 per share.