Why EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Stock Price Advanced Up To 5.74% Today

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $0.84, the shares have already added 0.05 points (5.74% higher) from its previous close of $0.79. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 153389 contracts so far this session. EYPT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 830.32 thousand shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -26.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EYPT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 415.48% from where the EYPT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.119 over a week and tumble down $-0.45 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.69, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/21/19. The recent low of $0.7 stood for a -68.78% since 02/04/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.54 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 37.08. This figure suggests that EYPT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EYPT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.5% at this stage. This figure means that EYPT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) would settle between $0.8792/share to $0.9643/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.7045 mark, then the market for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.6149 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1202. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Laidlaw, assumed coverage of EYPT assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on November 04. Guggenheim, analysts launched coverage of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 12.

EYPT equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 287.2% to hit $7.79 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 111.3% from $20.36 million to a noteworthy $43.04 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 50% to hit $-0.1 per share. For the fiscal year, EYPT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 44.4% to hit $-0.3 per share.