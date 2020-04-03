What’s Really Driving Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Stock Down -2.8% Today

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.8% or (-0.87 points) to $30.01 from its previous close of $30.88. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 539477 contracts so far this session. KNX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.41 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -1.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KNX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $42.59 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 41.92% from where the KNX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.56 over a week and tumble down $-2.58 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $40.46, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $27.03 stood for a -25.82% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.51 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.09. This figure suggests that KNX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KNX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 40.25% at this stage. This figure means that KNX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) would settle between $31.54/share to $32.19/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $30.19 mark, then the market for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $29.49 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.85. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lifted target price for shares of KNX but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 19. The price target has been raised from $36 to $38. Wolfe Research analysts bumped their rating on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) stock from Peer Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at Cowen are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on December 20, they lifted price target for these shares to $37 from $39.

KNX equity has an average rating of 1.94, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KNX stock price is currently trading at 13.21X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 17.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31.8. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.