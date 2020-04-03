The real reason why Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) climbed 7.27% today

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 7.27% or (0.02 points) to $0.32 from its previous close of $0.3. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 342871 contracts so far this session. GPL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.5 million shares, but with a 0.31 billion float and a -17.45% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GPL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 565.63% from where the GPL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.0109 over a week and tumble down $-0.1689 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/04/19. The recent low of $0.2261 stood for a -68% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.13 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is less volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Great Panther Mining Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 41.74. This figure suggests that GPL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GPL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.3% at this stage. This figure means that GPL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) would settle between $0.3205/share to $0.3428/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.2855 mark, then the market for Great Panther Mining Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.2728 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.026. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at ROTH Capital, assumed coverage of GPL assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on August 10. H.C. Wainwright, analysts launched coverage of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 22. Analysts at Global Hunter Securities lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Accumulate recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 19.

GPL equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 36.6% to hit $16.99 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.3% from $61.88 million to a noteworthy $65.17 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 100% to hit $0 per share. For the fiscal year, GPL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 150% to hit $0.01 per share.