Talend S.A. (TLND) Down -5.24%: Why This Stock Is Killing Today

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -5.24% or (-1.02 points) to $18.34 from its previous close of $19.36. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 127097 contracts so far this session. TLND shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 447.13 thousand shares, but with a 28.77 million float and a -11.72% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TLND stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $39 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 112.65% from where the TLND share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Talend S.A., the two-week RSI stands at 27.51. This figure suggests that TLND stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TLND readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.91% at this stage. This figure means that TLND share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Talend S.A. (TLND) would settle between $20.42/share to $21.48/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.78 mark, then the market for Talend S.A. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $18.2 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.4. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of TLND assigning Sell rating, according to their opinion released on June 07. Needham analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 15. The target price has been raised from $68 to $69. Analysts at Needham are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 08, they lifted price target for these shares to $68 from $71.

TLND equity has an average rating of 2.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TLND stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.7. Talend S.A. current P/B ratio of 16.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 9.4.

Talend S.A. (TLND)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 12.3% to hit $64.97 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.5% from $247980 to a noteworthy $271660. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Talend S.A. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 9.4% to hit $-0.29 per share. For the fiscal year, TLND’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -122.1% to hit $-1.51 per share.