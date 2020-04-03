Libbey Inc. (LBY) Stock Was Down -9.43 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.05 points, trading at $0.48 levels, and is down -9.43% from its previous close of $0.53. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 115786 contracts so far this session. LBY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 210.31 thousand shares, but with a 21.64 million float and a -11.67% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LBY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1254.17% from where the LBY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.0572 over a week and tumble down $-0.76 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.5912, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/10/19. The recent low of $0.4106 stood for a -86.63% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.03 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Libbey Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 29.37. This figure suggests that LBY stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LBY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.02% at this stage. This figure means that LBY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Libbey Inc. (LBY) would settle between $0.5603/share to $0.5907/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.5063 mark, then the market for Libbey Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.4827 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0244. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Dougherty & Company raised their recommendation on shares of LBY from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on August 01. Dougherty & Company analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 26. The target price has been raised from $35 to $26. Analysts at Dougherty & Company are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 06, they lifted price target for these shares to $35 from $45.

LBY equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LBY stock price is currently trading at 0.71X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 7.7. Libbey Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.