Here’s Why Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) Fell As Much As -2.56% Today

Big changes are happening at Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.56% or (-1.82 points) to $69.24 from its previous close of $71.06. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1002829 contracts so far this session. D shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.12 million shares, but with a 0.83 billion float and a -1.91% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for D stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $85.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 23.24% from where the D share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.58 over a week and tumble down $-17.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $90.89, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/24/20. The recent low of $57.79 stood for a -23.82% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.39 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Dominion Energy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.05. This figure suggests that D stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current D readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 49.66% at this stage. This figure means that D share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) would settle between $72.91/share to $74.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $68.88 mark, then the market for Dominion Energy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $66.7 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.73. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets, assumed coverage of D assigning Market Perform rating, according to their opinion released on February 20. Morgan Stanley, analysts launched coverage of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) stock with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 07. Analysts at Wolfe Research released an upgrade from Peer Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 01.

D equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, D stock price is currently trading at 15.34X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 43.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.8. Dominion Energy, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 26.3% to hit $4.87 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 12% from $16.57 billion to a noteworthy $18.56 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Dominion Energy, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 2.7% to hit $1.13 per share. For the fiscal year, D’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 3.3% to hit $4.38 per share.