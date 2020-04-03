Fact Check: What’s wrong with The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG), which fell -0.46 points or -3.2% to trade at $13.91 as last check. The stock closed last session at $14.37 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 778884 contracts so far this session. IPG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.03 million shares, but with a 0.39 billion float and a -13.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IPG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23.9 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 71.82% from where the IPG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.15 over a week and tumble down $-5.99 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $25.2, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/14/20. The recent low of $11.63 stood for a -44.8% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.16 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 37.08. This figure suggests that IPG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IPG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 51.2% at this stage. This figure means that IPG share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) would settle between $14.91/share to $15.45/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13.86 mark, then the market for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.35 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.9. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo, assumed coverage of IPG assigning Market Perform rating, according to their opinion released on September 24. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) stock from Underperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 10. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered the stock to a Sector Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 18.

IPG equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IPG stock price is currently trading at 6.99X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.1. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.5.