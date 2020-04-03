El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) Got Crushed -8.36% Today. Here’s Why

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $7.56, the shares have already lost -0.69 points (-8.36% lower) from its previous close of $8.25. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 141303 contracts so far this session. LOCO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 401.7 thousand shares, but with a 18.07 million float and a -6.78% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LOCO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 65.34% from where the LOCO share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.28. This figure suggests that LOCO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LOCO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 40.34% at this stage. This figure means that LOCO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) would settle between $8.5/share to $8.75/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.99 mark, then the market for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.52. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust raised their recommendation on shares of LOCO from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on April 01. Stifel analysts have lowered their rating of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 26. Analysts at Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to April 27.

LOCO equity has an average rating of 2.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LOCO stock price is currently trading at 10.31X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.2.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -6.2% to hit $102240, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -7.6% from $442330 to a noteworthy $408760. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -20% to hit $0.12 per share. For the fiscal year, LOCO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -30.7% to hit $0.52 per share.