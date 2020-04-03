Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Climbs 6.9% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.06 points, trading at $0.93 levels, and is up 6.9% from its previous close of $0.87. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 104963 contracts so far this session. DWSN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 50.85 million shares, but with a 21.14 million float and a -15.53% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DWSN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 330.11% from where the DWSN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.26 over a week and tumble down $-0.92 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.2001, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/04/19. The recent low of $0.8403 stood for a -70.94% since 03/31/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.58 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Dawson Geophysical Company, the two-week RSI stands at 30.57. This figure suggests that DWSN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DWSN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.48% at this stage. This figure means that DWSN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) would settle between $0.9833/share to $1.0967/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.8033 mark, then the market for Dawson Geophysical Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.7367 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0833. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James raised their recommendation on shares of DWSN from Mkt Perform to Strong Buy in their opinion released on May 11. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 24. Analysts at Wunderlich are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on October 10, they lifted price target for these shares to $18 from $24.