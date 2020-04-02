Why VEON Ltd. (VEON) Stock Is Getting Killed Today – Tanking -2.58%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -2.58% or (-0.04 points) to $1.51 from its previous close of $1.55. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1301185 contracts so far this session. VEON shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 7.17 million shares, but with a 1.75 billion float and a 4.03% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VEON stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.42 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 126.49% from where the VEON share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.005 over a week and tumble down $-0.505 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.275, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/07/19. The recent low of $1.25 stood for a -53.89% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.67 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for VEON Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 39.03. This figure suggests that VEON stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VEON readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 74.71% at this stage. This figure means that VEON share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that VEON Ltd. (VEON) would settle between $1.57/share to $1.59/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.51 mark, then the market for VEON Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.47 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0456. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan raised their recommendation on shares of VEON from Underweight to Neutral in their opinion released on March 11. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) stock from Overweight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 14. Analysts at Goldman released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 11.

VEON equity has an average rating of 2.3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VEON stock price is currently trading at 4.26X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 4.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.9. VEON Ltd. current P/B ratio of 2.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.