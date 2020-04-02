Why Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) Is Exploding 15.12% Today

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 15.12% or (0.05 points) to $0.38 from its previous close of $0.33. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 153042 contracts so far this session. SDPI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 37.25 million shares, but with a 11.57 million float and a 6.45% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SDPI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 513.16% from where the SDPI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI), the company witnessed their stock rise $unch over a week and tumble down $-0.2538 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.37, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/04/19. The recent low of $0.2005 stood for a -72.27% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Superior Drilling Products, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.87. This figure suggests that SDPI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SDPI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 25.51% at this stage. This figure means that SDPI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) would settle between $0.3567/share to $0.3833/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.3167 mark, then the market for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.3033 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0134. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at ROTH Capital raised their recommendation on shares of SDPI from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 08. Imperial Capital analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 28. The target price has been raised from $5 to $3. Analysts at Imperial Capital are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on October 18, they lifted price target for these shares to $5 from $3.

SDPI equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.