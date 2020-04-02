Why SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock Wiped Out -12.49% Today

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $37.72, the shares have already lost -5.38 points (-12.49% lower) from its previous close of $43.1. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 959764 contracts so far this session. SLG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.06 million shares, but with a 75.71 million float and a -8.55% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SLG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $87.71 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 132.53% from where the SLG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-9.72 over a week and tumble down $-46.38 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $96.39, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/23/20. The recent low of $38.11 stood for a -60.87% since 01/04/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.54 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SL Green Realty Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 25.87. This figure suggests that SLG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SLG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.52% at this stage. This figure means that SLG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) would settle between $45.71/share to $48.32/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $41.11 mark, then the market for SL Green Realty Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $39.12 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.61. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Evercore ISI lowered their recommendation on shares of SLG from Outperform to In-line in their opinion released on March 25. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 11. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 08.

SLG equity has an average rating of 2.44, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SLG stock price is currently trading at 26.17X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.8. SL Green Realty Corp. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.8.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -2.9% to hit $233130, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5.3% from $983560 to a noteworthy $931580. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -9.6% to hit $0.47 per share. For the fiscal year, SLG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -50.5% to hit $1.54 per share.