Why Everyone’s Talking About Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) stock? Its price is jumping 6.72 points, trading at $75 levels, and is up 9.84% from its previous close of $68.28. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 145718 contracts so far this session. LGND shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 520.29 thousand shares, but with a 15.73 million float and a -2.33% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LGND stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $186 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 148% from where the LGND share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.47 over a week and tumble down $-32.24 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $130.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/04/19. The recent low of $57.24 stood for a -42.53% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.41 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 46.05. This figure suggests that LGND stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LGND readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 43.11% at this stage. This figure means that LGND share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) would settle between $71.38/share to $74.49/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $66.22 mark, then the market for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $64.17 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.58. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Argus lowered their recommendation on shares of LGND from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 24. Guggenheim, analysts launched coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 10. Analysts at The Benchmark Company, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 06.

LGND equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -40.1% to hit $26.05 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.5% from $120280 to a noteworthy $128160. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -46.6% to hit $0.62 per share. For the fiscal year, LGND’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 14.6% to hit $3.54 per share.