Why CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Is An Attractive Stock Today

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $56.54, the shares have already added 1.96 points (3.59% higher) from its previous close of $54.58. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1377165 contracts so far this session. CRWD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.85 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a -2.15% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CRWD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $73 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 29.11% from where the CRWD share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.23. This figure suggests that CRWD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CRWD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 84.24% at this stage. This figure means that CRWD share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) would settle between $56.24/share to $57.91/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $53.22 mark, then the market for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $51.87 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.68. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BTIG Research, assumed coverage of CRWD assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 27. RBC Capital Mkts analysts bumped their rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock from Sector Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 16. Analysts at DA Davidson released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 11.

CRWD equity has an average rating of 2.29, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CRWD stock price is currently trading at 298.25X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.2. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 15.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 9.3.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 71.8% to hit $165070, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 50.8% from $481410 to a noteworthy $725880. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 87.2% to hit $-0.06 per share. For the fiscal year, CRWD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 71.4% to hit $-0.12 per share.