The News That Sent Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Soar As Much As 3.44% Today

Big changes are happening at Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.44% or (0.05 points) to $1.36 from its previous close of $1.31. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1287771 contracts so far this session. LYG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 12.86 million shares, but with a 17.43 billion float and a -21.56% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LYG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.07 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 52.21% from where the LYG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.42 over a week and tumble down $-0.98 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.58, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/16/19. The recent low of $1.29 stood for a -62.15% since 01/04/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.33 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Lloyds Banking Group plc, the two-week RSI stands at 30.65. This figure suggests that LYG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LYG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.34% at this stage. This figure means that LYG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) would settle between $1.41/share to $1.51/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.25 mark, then the market for Lloyds Banking Group plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.19 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1378. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette raised their recommendation on shares of LYG from Mkt Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on April 01. HSBC Securities analysts bumped their rating on Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 16. Analysts at Keefe Bruyette released an upgrade from Underperform to Mkt Perform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 03.

LYG equity has an average rating of 4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LYG stock price is currently trading at 9.36X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 7.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10. Lloyds Banking Group plc current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.7.