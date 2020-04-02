Neonode Inc. (NEON): Why Its Shares Are Up 8.24 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) stock? Its price is jumping 0.14 points, trading at $1.84 levels, and is up 8.24% from its previous close of $1.7. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 111683 contracts so far this session. NEON shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 31.3 million shares, but with a 5.43 million float and a 21.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NEON stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 63.04% from where the NEON share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.2839 over a week and tumble down $-0.1261 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.8, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/05/19. The recent low of $1.09 stood for a -51.58% since 03/12/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.13 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Neonode Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 52.26. This figure suggests that NEON stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NEON readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 75.31% at this stage. This figure means that NEON share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Neonode Inc. (NEON) would settle between $1.8733/share to $2.0467/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.5933 mark, then the market for Neonode Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.4867 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.1875. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Berenberg lowered their recommendation on shares of NEON from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on January 28. Ascendiant Capital Markets analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on August 07. The target price has been raised from $7 to $6. Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on August 07, they lifted price target for these shares to $7 from $11.25.

Moving on, NEON stock price is currently trading at 28.33X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.7. Neonode Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.9.