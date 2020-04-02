Here’s Why Mercer International Inc. (MERC) is up Big Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC), which rose 0.65 points or 9.33% to trade at $7.62 as last check. The stock closed last session at $6.97 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 107768 contracts so far this session. MERC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 309.09 thousand shares, but with a 40.05 million float and a 0.14% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MERC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 44.36% from where the MERC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.5 over a week and tumble down $-1.33 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $17.74, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/05/19. The recent low of $6.42 stood for a -57.05% since 03/24/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.56 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Mercer International Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.08. This figure suggests that MERC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MERC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 30.66% at this stage. This figure means that MERC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Mercer International Inc. (MERC) would settle between $7.18/share to $7.4/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.76 mark, then the market for Mercer International Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.56 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.14. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts raised their recommendation on shares of MERC from Sector Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on March 17. Credit Suisse analysts have lowered their rating of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at TD Securities lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 18.

MERC equity has an average rating of 2.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -20% to hit $387320, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.5% from $1.62 billion to a noteworthy $1.55 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Mercer International Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -123.1% to hit $-0.18 per share. For the fiscal year, MERC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -457.1% to hit $-0.39 per share.