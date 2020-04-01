Why ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) Stock Wiped Out -12.18% Today

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $29.14, the shares have already lost -4.04 points (-12.18% lower) from its previous close of $33.18. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 129285 contracts so far this session. SWAV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 501.18 thousand shares, but with a 28 million float and a 18.33% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SWAV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $53.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 82.57% from where the SWAV share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.43 over a week and tumble down $-12.29 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $68.39, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/06/19. The recent low of $22.01 stood for a -57.39% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for ShockWave Medical, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.86. This figure suggests that SWAV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SWAV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 67.69% at this stage. This figure means that SWAV share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) would settle between $35.51/share to $37.84/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $31.84 mark, then the market for ShockWave Medical, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $30.5 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.47. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their recommendation on shares of SWAV from Perform to Underperform in their opinion released on April 01. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 21. Analysts at Wells Fargo released an upgrade from Market Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 12.

SWAV equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SWAV stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.7.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 181.2% to hit $16 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 71.5% from $42.93 million to a noteworthy $73.62 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, ShockWave Medical, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 64.2% to hit $-0.49 per share. For the fiscal year, SWAV’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 12.1% to hit $-1.88 per share.