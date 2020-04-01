Why Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) Stock Lost Altitude Today

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1.4, the shares have already lost -0.18 points (-11.39% lower) from its previous close of $1.58. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 94436 contracts so far this session. LPTX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 922.8 thousand shares, but with a 28.62 million float and a 5.33% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LPTX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 239.29% from where the LPTX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.11 over a week and tumble down $-1.3 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.18, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $0.5728 stood for a -55.97% since 11/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Leap Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.78. This figure suggests that LPTX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LPTX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 39.77% at this stage. This figure means that LPTX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) would settle between $1.6433/share to $1.7067/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.5033 mark, then the market for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.4267 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0278. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird, assumed coverage of LPTX assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on February 11. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 15. Analysts at Raymond James, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 13.

LPTX equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.