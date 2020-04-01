Why 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Stock Declined -10.57% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.82 points, trading at $6.89 levels, and is down -10.57% from its previous close of $7.71. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1344040 contracts so far this session. DDD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.61 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a 19.17% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DDD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.17 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 18.58% from where the DDD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.02 over a week and tumble down $-2.9 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $12.56, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $5.2 stood for a -45.1% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.88 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for 3D Systems Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 42.2. This figure suggests that DDD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DDD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 73.84% at this stage. This figure means that DDD share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) would settle between $8.21/share to $8.71/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.43 mark, then the market for 3D Systems Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.16 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.52. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR lowered their recommendation on shares of DDD from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on March 19. Piper Sandler analysts have lowered their rating of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 28. Analysts at Loop Capital lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Hold recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 16.

DDD equity has an average rating of 3.38, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) as a buy or a strong buy while 5 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DDD stock price is currently trading at 65.34X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.6. 3D Systems Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.6.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -11.7% to hit $145500, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.3% from $629090 to a noteworthy $627280. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, 3D Systems Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 66.7% to hit $-0.03 per share. For the fiscal year, DDD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 87.5% to hit $-0.01 per share.