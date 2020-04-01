What May Have Pushed Camping Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Down -10.97% Today

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) is -4.5 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -10.97% to $36.51 from its previous close of $41.01. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 249689 contracts so far this session. REXR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 741.35 thousand shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a 12.79% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for REXR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $49.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 36.04% from where the REXR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.19 over a week and tumble down $-12.93 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $53.48, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $31.79 stood for a -31.73% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.91 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.66. This figure suggests that REXR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current REXR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 64.61% at this stage. This figure means that REXR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) would settle between $41.93/share to $42.86/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $39.48 mark, then the market for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $37.96 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.2. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan raised their recommendation on shares of REXR from Underweight to Neutral in their opinion released on December 19. CapitalOne analysts bumped their rating on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) stock from Equal Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 01. Analysts at CapitalOne lowered the stock to a Equal Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 14.

REXR equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, REXR stock price is currently trading at 88.57X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 87.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.8. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 42.9% to hit $71.87 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 33.8% from $222460 to a noteworthy $297730. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 12.5% to hit $0.09 per share. For the fiscal year, REXR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -19.1% to hit $0.38 per share.