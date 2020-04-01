What Is Moving Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE). At current price of $2.49, the shares have already added 0.52 points (26.38% higher) from its previous close of $1.97. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 49247 contracts so far this session. GENE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 580.94 thousand shares, but with a 5.55 million float and a 21.62% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GENE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 402.01% from where the GENE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.46 over a week and tumble down $-0.67 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6.32, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/05/19. The recent low of $1.4083 stood for a -60.6% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.86 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Genetic Technologies Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 54.28. This figure suggests that GENE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GENE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 63.21% at this stage. This figure means that GENE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) would settle between $2.0001/share to $2.0301/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.9201 mark, then the market for Genetic Technologies Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.8701 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.2257. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Moving on, GENE stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 39.1. Genetic Technologies Limited current P/B ratio of 7.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.1.