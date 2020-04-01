The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): Down -13.59% Today, Time To Sell This Stock?

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), which fell -5.11 points or -13.59% to trade at $32.5 as last check. The stock closed last session at $37.61 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 109905 contracts so far this session. ENSG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 390.32 thousand shares, but with a 50.52 million float and a 0.19% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ENSG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $53 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 63.08% from where the ENSG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.44 over a week and tumble down $-12.86 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $63, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/31/19. The recent low of $24.06 stood for a -44.84% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.94 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Ensign Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.87. This figure suggests that ENSG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ENSG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 79.38% at this stage. This figure means that ENSG share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) would settle between $39.35/share to $41.09/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $36.29 mark, then the market for The Ensign Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $34.97 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel raised their recommendation on shares of ENSG from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on October 31. Stephens, analysts launched coverage of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) stock with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 22. Analysts at SunTrust, made their first call for the equity with a Hold recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 04.

ENSG equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ENSG stock price is currently trading at 13.46X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 22.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.6. The Ensign Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.8.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6.3% to hit $583700, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.6% from $2.29 billion to a noteworthy $2.41 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, The Ensign Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 12.7% to hit $0.62 per share. For the fiscal year, ENSG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 13.4% to hit $2.54 per share.