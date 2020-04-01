Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA): Down -12.36% Today, Time To Sell This Stock?

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA), which fell -0.43 points or -12.36% to trade at $3.05 as last check. The stock closed last session at $3.48 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 111435 contracts so far this session. NEXA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 91.39 million shares, but with a 39.22 million float and a -4.66% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NEXA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.72 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 185.9% from where the NEXA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.63 over a week and tumble down $-3.88 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $12.8, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/04/19. The recent low of $2.65 stood for a -76.17% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Nexa Resources S.A., the two-week RSI stands at 32.33. This figure suggests that NEXA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NEXA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 20.12% at this stage. This figure means that NEXA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) would settle between $3.64/share to $3.8/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.2 mark, then the market for Nexa Resources S.A. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.92 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup lowered their recommendation on shares of NEXA from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on December 16. National Bank Financial analysts have lowered their rating of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) stock from Outperform to Sector Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 18. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Equal-Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 08.

NEXA equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -17% to hit $481110, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -9.3% from $2.33 billion to a noteworthy $2.11 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Nexa Resources S.A. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 27.3% to hit $-0.08 per share. For the fiscal year, NEXA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -1266.7% to hit $-0.41 per share.