Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Stock Down -11.33% Today: What You Need to Know Now

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -11.33% or (-1.12 points) to $8.81 from its previous close of $9.93. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 414409 contracts so far this session. LXP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.37 million shares, but with a 0.25 billion float and a 14.8% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LXP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.08 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 25.77% from where the LXP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.4 over a week and tumble down $-2.34 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $11.81, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/25/20. The recent low of $7.86 stood for a -25.48% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.87 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Lexington Realty Trust, the two-week RSI stands at 41.94. This figure suggests that LXP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LXP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.18% at this stage. This figure means that LXP share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) would settle between $10.4/share to $10.88/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.33 mark, then the market for Lexington Realty Trust becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.38. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel lowered their recommendation on shares of LXP from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on January 08. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 26. Analysts at Stifel released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 08.

LXP equity has an average rating of 2.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LXP stock price is currently trading at 56.74X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 144.8. Lexington Realty Trust current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.2.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -2.7% to hit $79.02 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -3.6% from $325970 to a noteworthy $314220. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Lexington Realty Trust is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -72.7% to hit $0.03 per share. For the fiscal year, LXP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -86.1% to hit $0.16 per share.