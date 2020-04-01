How Far Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Will Fall Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -1.18 points, trading at $9.34 levels, and is down -11.22% from its previous close of $10.52. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 330903 contracts so far this session. BDN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.21 million shares, but with a 0.17 billion float and a 20.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BDN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 61.99% from where the BDN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.02 over a week and tumble down $-5.25 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $16.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $7.48 stood for a -42.52% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Brandywine Realty Trust, the two-week RSI stands at 37.13. This figure suggests that BDN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BDN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 56.33% at this stage. This figure means that BDN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) would settle between $10.89/share to $11.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.01 mark, then the market for Brandywine Realty Trust becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.5 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.62. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Mizuho, assumed coverage of BDN assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on February 04. Mizuho analysts have lowered their rating of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 15. Analysts at Argus released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 08.

BDN equity has an average rating of 2.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BDN stock price is currently trading at 59.77X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 55.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.8. Brandywine Realty Trust current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.8.