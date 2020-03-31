Why Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)’s Stock Is Melting Up 3.94% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) stock? Its price is jumping 1.78 points, trading at $46.94 levels, and is up 3.94% from its previous close of $45.16. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1731327 contracts so far this session. WBA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 7.16 million shares, but with a 0.69 billion float and a 3.55% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WBA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $55.39 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 18% from where the WBA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 50.08. This figure suggests that WBA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WBA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 35.81% at this stage. This figure means that WBA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) would settle between $45.73/share to $46.3/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.51 mark, then the market for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $43.86 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.18. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of WBA from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on December 11. Pivotal Research Group analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 30. The target price has been raised from $60 to $55. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 23.

WBA equity has an average rating of 3.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 19 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) as a buy or a strong buy while 4 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WBA stock price is currently trading at 7.49X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.7. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.6.