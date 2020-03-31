Why VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) Shares Are Rising 286.43 Percent Today

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $3.69, the shares have already added 2.74 points (286.43% higher) from its previous close of $0.95. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 15557042 contracts so far this session. VVUS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 723.34 thousand shares, but with a 9.38 million float and a -7.29% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VVUS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -52.57% from where the VVUS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.1645 over a week and surge $2.45 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/26/19. The recent low of $0.8 stood for a -22.32% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.96 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for VIVUS, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 80.33. This figure suggests that VVUS stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VVUS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 49.68% at this stage. This figure means that VVUS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) would settle between $1.0015/share to $1.0482/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.9167 mark, then the market for VIVUS, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.8786 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.6833. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at WallachBeth lowered their recommendation on shares of VVUS from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on May 04. WallachBeth analysts bumped their rating on VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 05. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on July 31, they lifted price target for these shares to $4 from $6.

VVUS equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.