Why The9 Limited (NCTY) Stock Price Advanced Up To 28.78% Today

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $0.51, the shares have already added 0.11 points (28.78% higher) from its previous close of $0.4. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 110677 contracts so far this session. NCTY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 120.88 thousand shares, but with a 1.88 million float and a -2.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NCTY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 586.27% from where the NCTY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.0602 over a week and tumble down $-0.27 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.2699, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/04/19. The recent low of $0.3502 stood for a -77.31% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The9 Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 44.53. This figure suggests that NCTY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NCTY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.24% at this stage. This figure means that NCTY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The9 Limited (NCTY) would settle between $0.428/share to $0.4562/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.3837 mark, then the market for The9 Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.3676 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0128. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of NCTY from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on November 13. Oppenheimer analysts have lowered their rating of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock from Outperform to Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 18. Analysts at Roth Capital are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on April 16, they lifted price target for these shares to $11 from $17.

Moving on, NCTY stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.7. The9 Limited current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.8.